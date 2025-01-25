'Close Borders, Deport Criminals': Elon Musk On Journalist's Migrants Post

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again called for strict border control and immigration policies after a journalist reported a double murder allegedly by a migrant in Germany.



The post that prompted Musk's statement detailed a horrifying crime in Germany. The journalist on X shared, “Yesterday a two-year-old and a man of 41 was stabbed to death by a migrant who wasn't supposed to be in Germany. This is not an isolated case. We have several in Norway. How many must meet this fate? How many girls must be raped? Before we close our borders?”



Musk, who has been a vocal critic of open-border policies and illegal immigration, responded with a direct call for action. “Close the borders and deport criminals,” the Tesla CEO said.

Close the borders and deport criminals https://t.co/MskMdkVHFl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025



Germany is under increasing pressure to address immigration policies following a series of violent incidents, the BBC reported. One of these incidents, referenced by the journalist, occurred in Aschaffenburg a few days ago, where a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were fatally stabbed, leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old Afghan national.



The attack follows other incidents, including the killing of five people at Magdeburg's Christmas market in December, for which a Saudi doctor has been charged, and an August 2024 stabbing in Solingen that claimed three lives, involving a Syrian national who was facing deportation after a failed asylum claim.



Musk's position on border closure immigration aligns closely with Donald Trump's rhetoric and policies. Border security and the deportation of illegal immigrants were central to Trump's electoral campaign.



In the lead-up to his presidency, he repeatedly pledged swift action on border-related issues, even declaring his intention to close the borders and deport criminals on the first day of his administration. The president has long portrayed immigrants as threats to national security and societal stability, framing them as invaders and criminals.



Musk, a staunch supporter of Trump, has often voiced similar concerns. He's actively involved in the Trump administration, through a role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This advisory group, operating outside formal government structures, aims to streamline federal bureaucracy, reduce regulations, and curb spending.