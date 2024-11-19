Climate Change Threatens Amazon Rainforest As Unprecedented Sand Dunes Appear

The Amazon, the world's largest river by volume and one of its busiest transportation networks is facing a serious challenge. In a region where roads are virtually nonexistent, people rely on ferries, boats, and canoes to navigate the river. But as the Amazon battles the effects of climate change, a historic drought is making travel more difficult than ever.

Cilene Santos, a Brazilian tourist guide, shared her concerns with CNN, saying, "There are sandbanks everywhere, and the boat could hit one and break its propeller."

This month, UNICEF reported that over 400,000 children are being affected by the drought. More than 1,700 schools in the Brazilian portion of the Amazon have been closed or are inaccessible due to the low water levels.

The dramatic effects of climate change are hard to ignore, especially as former US President Joe Biden flew over the Amazon on Sunday. From the sky, the once lush landscape now features vast sand dunes, an unsettling sight that looks more like a desert than a rainforest.

Bram Ebus, an Amazon analyst, emphasized the significance of the moment, telling CNN, "It is a very important time for the Amazon because for the first time, there are two progressive presidents in the largest Amazonian economies - Colombia and Brazil. There is a small window of opportunity for both leaders to come up with concrete proposals to conserve biodiversity."

As the Amazon faces one of the toughest challenges in its history, the world watches, hoping that efforts to protect this vital ecosystem will be met with swift and meaningful action.

