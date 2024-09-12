Climate Change Drives Surge In 'Coolcation' Travel Trends - What You Need To Know

This term, blending "cool" with "vacation," reflects a growing preference for cooler destinations.

As global warming is hitting every inch of the planet and heatwaves intensify all over the world, a new kind of travel trend has emerged: the "coolcation", according to a report by Deutsche Welle. A combination of two words, "cool" and "vacation," it speaks volumes about people's growing penchant for cooler destinations as traditional sun-seeking vacations are increasingly seen as less appealing because of climate change.

The Swedish tourism association, Visit Sweden, champions this shift, asserting that travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations with moderate temperatures. Their website highlights the transition from chasing heat to seeking respite in cooler climates. Similarly, Visit Norway is promoting northern escapes as a refreshing alternative to the intense summer heat in southern Europe.

Also Read | Climate Change Sparks Interest In "Coolcation"

According to the DW report, recent climate data confirms this trend: Spain and Italy saw their hottest years on record in 2022 and 2023; Greece also saw severe droughts and fires. Such conditions mean that extreme heat is likely to persist in southern Europe, which could change the face of tourism.

According to the EU Commission, tourism flows are shifting; northern and central countries are expected to gain, while southern destinations will be losers. On the winners' side will be countries such as Denmark, Finland, and Sweden, whereas countries such as Greece and Spain might lose as much as 30% of their tourism income.

Despite these changes, many travellers still favour warm climates. A European Travel Commission survey reveals that 74% of respondents are adapting to climate change by avoiding extreme temperatures. However, in Germany, traditional preferences for sunny destinations persist, with northern Europe accounting for a minor share of their travel.

While the "coolcation" may be gaining attention, experts caution that it's too early to confirm a decisive trend. Changes in travel behaviour due to climate change may take decades to fully materialise.