'Cleaning Day': Watch How Astronauts Do Cleaning In Space

Working in a space station has unique challenges.

Ever imagined what it might be like to work in space? Astronauts live and work in a setting that is vastly different from that on Earth while they are stationed on the International Space Station (ISS). The brave crew members of the International Space Station are undoubtedly a unique breed, yet they are ultimately simply everyday individuals going about their daily lives. Like all of us, they must maintain their personal hygiene, use the restroom, eat, drink, and maintain a nutritious diet. They carry out all of these activities while in the challenging weightless environment of the space station.

In a recent video that the European Space Agency shared on their Instagram page, astronauts are cleaning the area as part of their routine, demonstrating the difficulties of daily life.

The video was shared with a caption, "Go-to song for your cleaning day? Aboard the ISS, astronauts can't escape weekend chores and have to spend their Saturday mornings housekeeping.

In the video, the astronauts are seen clearing the vents of dust, cleaning the food stains, and disinfecting the commonly used equipment.

Since this video was shared, it has so far amassed nearly 6.5 lakh views and over 28 thousand likes.

According to the European Space Agency, "the ISS is orbiting 400 kilometres from Earth and everything needs to be taken there from Earth. This means that the astronauts have to conserve resources such as water and food, and waste needs to be kept to a minimum."