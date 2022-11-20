Chris Hemsworth To 'Take Time Off Acting' After Alzheimer's Predisposition

The actor said the news forced him to face the reality of his own mortality

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he is at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's due to a genetic predisposition. Soon after, he announced that he will be taking some time off from acting. The 39-year-old Australian actor got to know about the diagnosis while he was undergoing routine tests during the filming of a new docuseries, which will stream on Disney Plus.

The 'Thor' actor carries two copies of the gene APOE4, which studies have linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. He, however, emphasised that it is not a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, and neither does it mean he will definitely develop the disease but it is a cause for concern. The shocking revelation was made during an interview with Vanity Fair.

The actor during an episode of National Geographic's Limitless said, "It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now, when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

During the Vanity Fair interview, 'Thor' actor said that the diagnosis did not come as a surprise since his grandfather has Alzheimer's.

The actor said the news forced him to face the reality of his own mortality. "Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality," he said.

"It's like one in a thousand people... or one in 10,000. I can't remember. But eight to 10 times more likely," he told Vanity Fair, jokingly adding, "Since you told me that, I feel like my memory's getting worse. It's a placebo effect-or it's taking place."

"My concern was I just didn't want to manipulate it and overdramatise it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It's not like I've been handed my resignation," he added.