Chopped Up Bodies, Wrapped In Sacks: US Beach Killer On Murdering Sex Workers

Rex Heuermann, the man accused of the notorious Gilgo Beach serial killings in the US, has pleaded guilty to murdering eight women, many of them sex workers, over nearly 17 years from 1993 to 2010.

In court, the 62-year-old described how he lured the women with promises of money, strangled them, in some cases dismembered their bodies, and wrapped them in burlap sacks before leaving them near Gilgo Beach and other isolated areas on Long Island, according to the New York Post.

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Heuermann, 6-foot-4 and from Massapequa Park, smirked in court while repeatedly saying he killed the women by strangulation. Relatives of the victims were in the courtroom, some gasping as he admitted to his crimes.

Investigators discovered that Heuermann kept detailed notes about his murders on his computer. The document had spelling mistakes but showed exactly what he planned to do, with chilling reminders like "remove head and hands" and "wash the body inside and all cavities."

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney shared disturbing details about each murder on Wednesday.

Heuermann's first victim in 1993 was Sandra Costilla, whom he strangled and dumped in Southampton. In 1996, he killed another woman, strangled her, and cut up her body, scattering the remains.

Around 2000, he murdered Valerie Mack, dismembered her body, and left the parts in Gilgo Beach and Manorville. In 2003, he similarly killed Jessica Taylor, strangling and dismembering her before dumping the remains. In 2007, he lured Melissa Brainard-Barnes using a burner phone, killed her, and left her body tied with belts at Gilgo Beach.

In 2009, he strangled Maureen Barthelemy, wrapped her body in tape and burlap, and dumped her at Gilgo Beach. In 2010, he picked up Megan Waterman from a hotel, killed her, and left her body wrapped in burlap. Later in 2010, he killed Amber Costello, wrapping her body in tape and burlap before dumping it near Ocean Parkway.

Prosecutors said Heuermann killed all the women in the basement of his house. His home was in poor and messy condition. However, his family said they were not aware of Heuermann's activities in his spare time. Prosecutors also revealed that he used dating apps like Tinder and burner phones to contact sex workers over 500 times to lure them.

Investigators also found that he made disturbing internet searches related to violent and harmful content, such as bindings, torture, rape, snuff videos, crying, bruised, and impaled women and/or girls.

"Rex Heuermann is a demon that walks amongst us, a predator that ruined families," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Heuermann is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole, three consecutive life sentences, followed by four sentences of 25 years to life. His sentencing is set for June 17.