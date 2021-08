President Joe Biden defended US decision after the final troops pullout from Afghanistan (File)

The choice for the United States in Afghanistan was either to withdraw from the country or escalate the conflict, President Joe Biden said Tuesday after the final US pullout.

"That was the choice: between leaving or escalating. I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," Biden said.

