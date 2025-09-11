Chinese Woman Pays Rs 27 Lakh Compensation After Boyfriend Dies Jumping From Moving Car

A woman in China has been ordered to pay 218,000 yuan (approximately Rs 27 lakh) to the family of her deceased boyfriend, who died after jumping from a moving car during an argument, according to South China Morning Post.

The incident occurred in April 2024 in Hejin, Shanxi province. The woman, identified as Liu, reportedly received a call from her intoxicated boyfriend expressing suicidal intentions. Concerned, Liu drove from her home in Yuncheng to pick him up. During their drive, a heated argument ensued, during which Liu allegedly taunted him by saying, "You have been saying you want to die for the whole night. Did you die yet?"

Dashcam footage revealed that the man suddenly opened the car door and leapt out, sustaining severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries after a week of medical treatment, as per SCMP.

Initially, Liu was detained by police on suspicion of negligent homicide. However, prosecutors noted the complexity of the case, citing the special relationship between the two individuals.

Through mediation facilitated by the local procuratorate, Liu and the man's family reached an agreement wherein Liu would pay the stipulated compensation.

After the payment was made, the family issued a letter of forgiveness, leading authorities to decide against arresting Liu. The case was subsequently closed.

The incident has garnered significant attention on Chinese social media platforms, sparking discussions about emotional responsibility and the legal implications of personal disputes.

The authorities also instigated a judicial remedy procedure for the man's family due to their dire financial situation, the report said. The news soon went viral on mainland social media.

"The case shows it is vital to find a person with stable emotions to date. Those who resort to extreme measures are horrible," said one online observer.

"I do not understand why the woman needed to pay so much compensation. She is kind enough to him. She tried to calm him down for so many hours. Anyone in these circumstances would get irritable," said another.