Chinese 'Spy' Ship Cleared To Dock At Lanka Port Amid Concerns In India

The Yuan Wang 5 could be employed for space and satellite tracking. (File)

Sri Lanka's government has granted permission for a controversial Chinese research vessel to visit the island despite India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations, officials said on Saturday.

The Yuan Wang 5 is described as a research and survey vessel by international shipping and analytics sites, but is said to be a dual-use spy ship.

New Delhi is suspicious of Beijing's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and influence in Sri Lanka, seeing both as being firmly within its sphere of influence.

The Yuan Wang 5 was originally due to call at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run Hambantota port on August 11, only for Colombo to ask Beijing to indefinitely defer the visit.

Sri Lanka government sources said that although India had raised concerns with President Ranil Wickremesinghe himself, the country failed to give a "satisfactory response" as to why the ship should not be allowed to dock.

Sri Lanka's harbour master, Nirmal P Silva, told news agency AFP he had received foreign ministry clearance for the ship to call at Hambantota from August 16 to 22.

"The diplomatic clearance was received by me today. We will work with the local agent appointed by the vessel to ensure logistics at the port," Silva told AFP.

Port officials said the Chinese vessel was about 1,000 kilometres south-east of Sri Lanka on Friday night and was heading slowly towards the Hambantota deep sea port.

Sri Lanka leased the port to China for 99 years for $1.12 billion, less than the $1.4 billion Sri Lanka paid a Chinese company to build it.

According to sources in the Indian government, the Yuan Wang 5 could be employed for space and satellite tracking, and has specific uses in intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

New Delhi's foreign ministry has said it will closely monitor "any bearing on India's security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them".