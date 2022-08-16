Chinese 'Spy Ship' Arrives At Sri Lanka Port Amid Concerns In India

The ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship is called Yuan Wang 5

A Chinese ship with abilities to track satellites and intercontinental missiles docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port this morning amid security concerns expressed by India.

The ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship, Yuan Wang 5, was allowed to dock at the Hambantota port on the condition that it will not carry out any research while in Sri Lankan waters, news agency AFP quoted port officials as saying.

New Delhi is concerned about the possibility of the ship's tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian installations.

"We are aware of reports of a proposed visit by the Chinese vessel to Hambantota in August," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said last month.

"The government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India's security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them," he had said.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was "completely unjustified for certain countries to cite the so-called "security concerns" to pressure Sri Lanka."

"We urge the relevant parties to see China's marine scientific research activities in a rational light and stop disrupting normal exchange and cooperation between China and Sri Lanka," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said.