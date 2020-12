China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe completing rendezvous and docking. (File)

An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early Thursday in the first such mission in four decades, the Xinhua news agency said.

The return module of the space probe known as Chang'e-5 landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia region, Xinhua said, quoting the China National Space Administration.

