Chinese Maths Teacher Calls For English To Be Removed As Core Subject, Sparks Fierce Debate

English is one of the world's most widely spoken languages, but in China, a growing debate is questioning how much importance the language should have in the education system. The discussion was reignited by Tang Jiafeng, a Chinese mathematics teacher and online influencer who argues that English should no longer be treated as a core subject in elementary schools, secondary schools and universities, the South China Morning Post reported.

"I publicly call for English to be stripped of its status as a core subject. No country in the world places English in such a supreme position as we do," he wrote on social media.

Tang, who is known for coaching students preparing for China's national postgraduate entrance exam, said Chinese students, parents and schools spend too much time and money learning English. "How many resources and how much time do our children, parents and schools invest in a subject that is completely irrelevant to the majority of people in their future professional lives?" the mathematician asked.

He also argued that Chinese children are sometimes pushed to learn English before they have fully mastered their own language.

"Our children desperately begin learning English even before they have properly mastered their native language. Yet we are a civilization that dates back thousands of years. English is just a tool. It's enough to be able to use it. The tradition of revering and emulating Western cultures must come to an end," he added.

Tang's comments came amid changes to the way History is weighted in some local examinations. He criticised the reduced importance given to the subject, arguing that history helps young people understand the hardships faced by previous generations and develop a stronger sense of values.

If a subject needs to be given less importance, Tang believes it should be English rather than history.

English is currently a core subject in China's basic education system, alongside Chinese and mathematics. It is introduced from the third grade and plays an important role in major school examinations. In the traditional 750-point structure of the gaokao, China's highly competitive national college entrance exam, Chinese, mathematics and English are each worth 150 points.

The pressure surrounding English has also created a large private tutoring industry, with many parents paying for additional classes focused heavily on examination preparation.

Tang argues that this system can create an additional barrier for students, including talented science and mathematics students who may struggle with English despite having strong potential in their chosen fields.

However, his proposal has faced strong opposition

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, criticised calls to remove English as a core subject. He argued that dismissing English as an unnecessary foreign influence was overly "nationalistic and narrow-minded."

"The present is shaped by globalisation. China's opening up is not only state policy but also expands people's scope of action as well as the range of their diverse material and immaterial interests in life," Hu stated, as per DW.com.

Supporters of keeping English compulsory point out that the language remains particularly important in science, technology and academia. Much of the latest research in STEM fields is published in English, giving students with strong language skills easier access to international research, universities and professional networks.

Hu further argued that English gives students access to knowledge and opportunities beyond China. He also warned that reducing English in public schools could increase inequality. Wealthier families would still be able to pay for private English education, while students from less privileged backgrounds could lose access to the same opportunities.

"Basic education should leave everyone room to advance as far as they possibly can. This is not about ‘worshipping foreign things'; it is about educational equality at the starting point of real life," he added.