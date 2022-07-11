Chinese Man Who Complained Of Urinary Issues Told He Is Actually Intersex: Report

Medical examination revealed that the man had female reproductive organs. (Pixabay/Representative Image)

A 33-year-old man in China who sought treatment for a recurring urinary problem was shocked to find out that he was biologically a female.

According to South China Morning Post, Chen Li, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, had undergone surgery during puberty to correct his irregular urination. Since then, for more than 20 years, he has been experiencing recurrent blood in his urine. When he experienced abdominal discomfort that lasted for more than four days, a doctor diagnosed him with appendicitis. However, even after treatment, the symptoms continued.

It was only last year after a check-up that Mr Li's condition was discovered. As per the outlet, the doctors found that Mr Li's abdominal pain and blood in his urine were actually caused by menstruation. They revealed that the 33-year-old had female sex chromosomes.

A subsequent medical examination found that Mr Li had female reproductive organs including a uterus and ovaries. According to his medical reports, his levels of male sex hormone androgen were below average while the levels of female sex hormones and ovarian activity were similar to that of healthy adult women.

The 33-year-old was then identified as intersex - a person with both male and female reproductive organs. However, after more than 30 years of identifying as a man, Mr Li found the discovery distressing. He requested the doctors to have his female reproductive organs removed.

According to South China Morning Post, on June 6, Mr Li underwent surgery and was released from hospital 10 days later. Surgeon Luo Xiping informed that Mr Li was "quickly at ease and his confidence was restored". He also explained that the condition can be discovered as early as one's adolescence. It has little impact on a patient's physical health, however, it can lead to psychological trauma, the surgeon said.