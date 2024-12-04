Chinese Man Trapped In Well For 3 Days As Villagers Mistake His Cries For Ghost Sounds

In a bizarre incident near the Thailand-Myanmar border, a Chinese man was trapped in an abandoned well for three days. Villagers had heard strange cries coming from a nearby forest, but mistook them for ghostly sounds, according to Thai media reports. It wasn't until police dispatched rescue personnel to the forest that they heard a voice responding to their calls. The crew located the source of the voice and found 22-year-old Liu Chuanyi at the bottom of a 12-metre-deep well, Independent reported. The rescue operation lasted 30 minutes.

Mr Chuanyi was found in a weakened state and had sustained serious injuries, including a fractured wrist, cerebral concussion, and bruises, after being trapped without food or water for three days and nights. He was rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

According to Mr Chuanyi, he strategically shouted for help once every hour, conserving his energy during his three-day ordeal. Meanwhile, nearby villagers reported hearing strange cries, which they attributed to paranormal activity. As a result, they avoided venturing outside after dark and didn't investigate the noise further.

Authorities believe that Mr. Liu accidentally fell into the well while attempting to navigate his way out of the forest. The circumstances surrounding Mr Liu's presence at the Thailand-Myanmar border remain a mystery, and authorities have reached out to the immigration department to investigate how he ended up in the area. In the meantime, local authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent similar incidents by sealing the well with a cover, ensuring the area is safer for everyone.

The incident has sparked widespread attention on Chinese social media, with many users sharing and discussing the harrowing story.

One user wrote, "A Chinese man shouting for help in the middle of nowhere? Of course, the locals can't understand the language and might think it was a wizard uttering spells."

Another commented, "Kudos to his strength and stamina. Struggling for three days and nights but still yelling; this guy is truly impressive."