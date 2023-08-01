Chinese Man Swims 10 Hours To Taiwan To 'Seek Freedom'. This Happens Next

The man did not have any serious injuries, the officials said.

A man who allegedly swam for nearly 10 hours to escape China and enter Taiwan was forced to surrender due to a bee sting. According to The Independent, the Chinese national in his 40s swam from Fujian Province to Taiwan's Matsu Islands in an effort to "seek freedom". However, he had to take help from the tourists after being stung by a bee, following which they reported him to local authorities, who confirmed him to be an illegal Chinese immigrant.

The Chinese national was detained by the authorities and was taken to the Beigan health centre for treatment, according to the outlet. He did not have any serious injuries, the officials said.

"At 8 am on Monday (July 24) local time, a Chinese national in his 40s sought assistance from tourists near the Qinbi Broadcasting Station in Beigan Township on Beigan Island, the second largest island in Matsu, officially Lienchiang County," CNA said in its report.

The man carried dry food, clothing, medicine and Renminbi. In his statement, he said that he was on a "dangerous journey" to "seek freedom" from China. He told authorities that he embarked on the journey from Huangqi Peninsula in China's Fujian Province to Taiwan's Matsu Islands.

However, after being detained, the man was taken to Lienchiang district prosecutor's office for investigation in accordance with the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a 45-year-old Chinese national was arrested in 2020 after he swam seven hours to reach the Taiwanese island of Kinmen County due to the "political environment" in China.

According to The Independent, he was arrested for illegally entering Taiwan. The man claimed he began his journey from China's coastal city of Xiamen for "freedom". Two men were also arrested in 2019 after attempting to swim to Kinmen.