Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives In Afghanistan Ahead Of Regional Meeting

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday, a week before Beijing hosts a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours to see how they can help the country following its takeover by the hardline Islamist group.

"Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate leaders," said Ahmad Yasir, a top Taliban government official.

Mr Yi arrived in Kabul from Islamabad where he attended a two-day meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

China shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47 mile) sliver of a border with Afghanistan, but Beijing has long feared its neighbour could become a staging point for minority Muslim Uyghur separatists from Xinjiang.

Even before the August 15 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Beijing sought to maintain ties with the group as US-led forces withdrew.

