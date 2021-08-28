Chinese Embassy Slams US 'Political Manipulation' In Covid Origins Report

China's embassy in Washington accused the US intelligence community of "political manipulation"

China's embassy in Washington Friday accused the US intelligence community of "political manipulation" after a report in which Beijing was accused of withholding key information about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The report by the US intelligence community shows that the US is bent on going down the wrong path of political manipulation," the embassy said in a statement.

"The report by the intelligence community is based on the presumption of guilt on the part of China, and it is only for scapegoating China."

