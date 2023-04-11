Chinese Boy Cycles 130 km To Reach Grandmother's House To Complain About Mother

The boy was upset after he had a fight with his mother

A shocking story has surfaced on social websites in China that tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who cycled for nearly 24 hours for a specific cause. According to South China Morning Post, the boy cycled 130km to reach his grandmother's home and complain to her about his mother with whom he fought.

As a result, the boy got exhausted and was discovered alone in an expressway tunnel by passers-by, reported local media outlet Meilizhejiang. The police officers who came to take the boy with them were also surprised to know about the unusual adventure.

Notably, the boy was upset after he had a fight with his mother. He then decided to cycle all the way to his grandmother's home which is located in Meijiang, a county in Zhejiang so that he could share his grievances regarding his mother.

While cycling, the boy navigated with the help of road signs and said that he took several wrong turns. It took him twice as long as it should have to reach the point he was found, however, he was only one hour away from his destination. He survived the journey through the night while eating bread and drinking water that he had brought from home.

The boy was then taken back to the nearest police station and was carried by the officers from the car as he could not walk due to exhaustion. Later, in the evening, he was picked up by his parents and grandmother.

The boy's mother stated that he had threatened to go to his grandmother's home but she assumed that it was “just a tantrum”.

While some on the internet were left amused by the tale, others were curious and concerned. ''I want to know how his grandmother gave a lesson to his mum in the end,'' one person commented while another wrote, ''This kid is a genius, knowing how to find his way by following road signs and daring to travel at night.''