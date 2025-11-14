Chinese Automaker Tries To Recreate Viral Range Rover Stunt, Fails Miserably

A Chinese automaker's ambitious attempt to climb the famous “Heaven's Staircase” at China's Tianmen Mountain on Wednesday resulted in failure and damaged a section of the historic staircase.

Chery Automobile's new SUV, the Fengyun X3L, attempted the 999-step ascent of the 300-metre-high staircase, also known as the “Sky Ladder,” at Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park.

Leading to the Tianmen Cave, it has only 30-centimetre-wide steps with gradients exceeding 60 degrees in places, making the climb extremely challenging even for vehicles.

In footage captured during the event, the SUV struggled midway up the staircase, then slipped backward and crashed into a guardrail, breaking part of it.

Tourists reportedly screamed in surprise, and the vehicle remained on the stairs for two hours afterward, according to a witness.

No injuries were reported. The staircase was closed to visitors for November 12 and 13, although alternative access via the mountain-penetrating elevator remained available.

Chery issued a public apology on Thursday, explaining the circumstances of the accident. According to the company, a metal shackle on the safety rope's anchor point detached unexpectedly, causing the rope to wrap around the vehicle's right rear wheel, which obstructed power transmission and led to the slide.

The company acknowledged shortcomings in risk assessment and planning, saying, “We not only chose a famous tourist site as the test location but also failed to sufficiently assess potential risks and were negligent in detailed controls.”

Chery said they would fully restore the damaged site, provide compensation, and strengthen safety protocols for future testing. “We sincerely apologise to the public and Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area for the damage caused,” the company said in an official statement on Weibo.

"The outcome has exposed our insufficient assessment of potential risks and lapses in detail control during the planning and execution of this test. In particular, we deeply reflect on the public concerns caused by choosing to conduct the test in a public scenic area," according to the statement reported by Global News.

Chery's failed attempt comes after a successful climb by Land Rover in 2018, when Tung Ho Pin, a Jaguar Formula E Racing Team driver, scaled all 999 steps in a New Range Rover Sport in 21 minutes and 47 seconds. Land Rover's campaign was called the “Dragon Challenge.”