Chinese Agent Charged With Harassing Ex-Dissident Running For US Congress

A Chinese intelligence agent has been charged in the United States for allegedly harassing a former Chinese dissident who is running for Congress.

Qiming Lin, an agent with China's ministry of state security, was charged in a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday with attempting to harass and intimidate the congressional candidate.

The candidate was not identified in the complaint but his profile fit that of Yan Xiong, a former Tiananmen Square dissident who immigrated to the United States in 1992 and is seeking a seat in the House of Representatives from New York.

