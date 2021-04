Xi will attend at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the report.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a climate change leaders summit video conference on April 16 with France and Germany, said China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, according to a report by China's official Xinhua news agency.

Xi will attend at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)