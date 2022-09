China President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing today. (File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, according to state television, in his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in mid-September.

Xi is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as leader at the Communist Party's once-in-five-years congress next month.

