China's Xi Jinping Calls For Early Conclusion Of US Trade Talks: Report

The US-China trade talks are due to continue for a third day on Friday. (File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the "early conclusion of negotiations" on the text of a trade deal with the United States, state media reported Friday.

The comments, carried by the Xinhua news agency, came as speculation mounted that the two sides were close to finalising an agreement to resolve their nine month-trade war.

The remarks were part of a message conveyed by Chinese vice premier Liu He at a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"Under the current situation, the healthy and stable development of China-US relations is related to the interests of both Chinese and American people," said Liu, passing on remarks from Xi.

Washington and Beijing since last year have imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, biting into their manufacturing sectors as the world economy slows.

Vice Premier and Beijing's trade envoy Liu flew to Washington this week to continue hammering out trade negotiations.

The two sides "reached a new consensus on important issues" in trade agreement documents, said Xinhua's report, citing Liu.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.