In A Surprise Announcement, Trump Asks China To 'Keep Buying Oil From Iran'

In a sudden twist in Washington's Iran policy, US President Donald Trump made an unexpected announcement shortly after declaring a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after nearly two weeks of air strikes and missile attacks. Heads turned as President Trump urged China to resume its oil purchases from Iran hours after Tehran and Tel Aviv agreed to return to diplomacy in hopes for a peaceful Middle East.

President Trump shared a post on his social media platform Truth Social, which read, "China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the US, also. It was my Great Honor to make this happen!"

SUDDEN SHIFT FROM 'MAXIMUM PRESSURE'

The move marks a stark departure from Donald Trump's earlier "maximum pressure" campaign, which sought to isolate Iran through sweeping economic sanctions. His sudden endorsement of oil trade with Tehran has raised eyebrows among analysts and diplomats globally.

China's position as the leading buyer of Iranian oil has served as a crucial lifeline for Tehran as its economy is battered by crippling international sanctions spearheaded by the United States.

OIL EXPORTS, TEHRAN'S LIFELINE

According to analysis firm Kpler, Beijing reportedly buys more than 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports. It imported 1.3 million barrels of Iranian crude oil per day in April, down from a five-month high in March.

As recently as last month the United States had announced fresh sanctions on Iranian oil sales to Beijing, delivering a severe blow to both nations.

MIXED SIGNALS FROM TRUMP

Donald Trump's latest remarks on Iran's political leadership have also added to the mixed signals. "I am not looking for a regime change in Iran. That would lead to chaos," he stated - contradicting some of his own administration's prior rhetoric and policy stance.

This apparent shift in direction is not only reshaping the narrative on US-Iran relations, but also reverberating across global markets and strategic alliances.

These statements by the US President hints at a re-calibration in Washington's approach to Tehran, possibly as part of a broader realignment to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence.

Encouraging China to buy US and Iranian oil could significantly disrupt current market dynamics, affecting pricing and trade flows. Trump's outreach to both Iran and China may be the first step in crafting a new balance of power, with implications for US alliances and global diplomacy.