China's Latest Warning Amid Buzz That US House Speaker May Visit Taiwan

China said on Monday that its military will "not sit idly by" if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi's status as the "No. 3 official of the US government", a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would "lead to egregious political impact".
Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.
