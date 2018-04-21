North Korea Nuclear Test Halt Move Welcomed By China

"The Chinese side believes that North Korea's decision will help ameliorate the situation on the peninsula," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website. "China welcomes this."
North Korea's state media said earlier on Saturday the country would immediately halt nuclear and missile tests and abolish a nuclear test site in a bid to pursue economic growth and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
US President Donald Trump in late May or early June.
