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China's DeepSeek Slashes Prices For New AI Model

DeepSeek launched a preview of its highly anticipated V4 model, which has been adapted for Huawei's chip technology.

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China's DeepSeek Slashes Prices For New AI Model
The Pro version outperforms other open-source models in world-knowledge benchmarks.
  • China's DeepSeek offers 75 per cent discount on AI model DeepSeek-V4-Pro until May 5
  • DeepSeek reduces input cache hit prices to one-tenth across its API lineup
  • DeepSeek V4 preview launched, adapted for Huawei's chip technology
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Beijing:

China's DeepSeek is offering developers a 75% discount on its newly unveiled AI model, DeepSeek-V4-Pro, until May 5.

The company is also cutting prices for input cache hits across its entire DeepSeek API lineup to one-tenth of the original price, it said in a post on X.

On Friday, DeepSeek launched a preview of its highly anticipated V4 model, which has been adapted for Huawei's chip technology.

V4 comes in two versions: the more powerful and higher priced Pro, and the lighter, cheaper Flash variant.

The Pro version outperforms other open-source models in world-knowledge benchmarks, trailing only Google's closed-source Gemini-Pro-3.1, DeepSeek said.

According to the Chinese startup, the V4 models are particularly suited to AI agent work, which can execute more complex tasks than chatbots but require greater computing power.

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