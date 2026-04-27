China's DeepSeek Slashes Prices For New AI Model

- China's DeepSeek offers 75 per cent discount on AI model DeepSeek-V4-Pro until May 5
- DeepSeek reduces input cache hit prices to one-tenth across its API lineup
- DeepSeek V4 preview launched, adapted for Huawei's chip technology
China's DeepSeek is offering developers a 75% discount on its newly unveiled AI model, DeepSeek-V4-Pro, until May 5.
The company is also cutting prices for input cache hits across its entire DeepSeek API lineup to one-tenth of the original price, it said in a post on X.
On Friday, DeepSeek launched a preview of its highly anticipated V4 model, which has been adapted for Huawei's chip technology.
V4 comes in two versions: the more powerful and higher priced Pro, and the lighter, cheaper Flash variant.
The Pro version outperforms other open-source models in world-knowledge benchmarks, trailing only Google's closed-source Gemini-Pro-3.1, DeepSeek said.
According to the Chinese startup, the V4 models are particularly suited to AI agent work, which can execute more complex tasks than chatbots but require greater computing power.
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