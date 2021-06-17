China's Crewed Spacecraft Docks Successfully With New Space Station: Officials

The Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft launched with 3 crew members on board. (File)

A Chinese spacecraft carrying three astronauts successfully docked with the country's space station on Thursday afternoon, its space agency said, around seven hours after blasting off.

The Shenzhou-12 craft "successfully docked with the forward port of the core module" of the Tiangong station, according to a statement from the China Manned Space Agency, on the country's longest crewed space mission to date.

