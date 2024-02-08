China Woman Earns Rs 120 Crore A Week By Reviewing Products For 3 Seconds

This Chinese social media influencer has revolutionised online product promotion.

Millions around the world create online videos daily and post them on YouTube or social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, hoping to gain views and followers. For content creators around the world, such platforms are also a major source of revenue. A handful of them become hugely successful, and go on to earn millions.

In this bustling landscape of social media influencers, Zheng Xiang Xiang stands out as a trailblazer. This Chinese social media influencer has revolutionised online product promotion and amassed a jaw-dropping fortune in return.

Having over five million followers on Douyin – the Chinese version of TikTok – Zheng has perfected an unconventional and lightning-fast method of promoting a product.

The secret to her success? Well, unlike most social media influencers, who meticulously go on to describe and elaborate every detail of the products they are promoting, Zheng takes a minimalist approach - she only shows a product for a flat three seconds.

During her live streams, Zheng's assistant hands her orange boxes containing various items one-by-one. In a matter of milliseconds, she picks up each of the products, briefly displays it to the camera, mentions its price, and promptly discards it. All this happens in just three seconds (per product).

Here's a sample:

Zheng's ability to captivate her audience in mere seconds has translated into mind-boggling earnings. She reportedly earns an incredible $14 million 9nearly Rs 120 crore) every week. Her rapid-fire approach defies the traditional norms of influencer marketing and highlights how the landscape of online commerce is evolving with time.

Her unique technique has proven to be extremely effective, resulting in skyrocketing sales for the things she promotes, despite the little exposure.

Zheng's approach to holding viewers' attention for such a brief amount of time is proof of the value of attention-grabbing moments in the digital world.