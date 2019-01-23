China, US Mutually Indispensable: Beijing Official At Davos Summit

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan says neither side can do without the other side.

World | | Updated: January 23, 2019 21:02 IST
The official said China, US relations must be mutually beneficial and win-win. (File)


Davos: 

China and the United States cannot do without one another, one of Beijing's most senior officials said Wednesday, as the world's two biggest economies struggle to end a damaging trade war.

"The Chinese and US economies are mutually indispensable, so their relations must be mutually beneficial and win-win," Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"This is the reality: neither side can do without the other side," said Wang, who plays a top role in resolving the US-China trade battle.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

