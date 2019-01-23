China, US Mutually Indispensable: Beijing Official At Davos Summit

China and the United States cannot do without one another, one of Beijing's most senior officials said Wednesday, as the world's two biggest economies struggle to end a damaging trade war.
"The Chinese and US economies are mutually indispensable, so their relations must be mutually beneficial and win-win," Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"This is the reality: neither side can do without the other side," said Wang, who plays a top role in resolving the US-China trade battle.
