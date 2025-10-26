China Unveils 'Ghost Jellyfish' Drone For Secret Underwater Missions

Chinese scientists have developed a jellyfish-like robot, dubbed an "underwater phantom," designed for underwater missions. Created by Tao Kai from Northwestern Polytechnical University, the robot closely resembles a real jellyfish, allowing it to monitor aquatic environments without disrupting marine life. Its transparent body and tentacles, made from a hydrogel electrode material, mimic a jellyfish's movements, making it nearly indistinguishable from the real thing underwater, South China Morning Post reported.

"Thanks to its low power consumption, near-silent operation and lifelike design, the robot is uniquely suited for deep-sea covert monitoring, observing fragile ecosystems and performing precise inspections of underwater structures," Science and Technology Daily quoted Tao as saying on Monday.

The robot measures 120mm in diameter and weighs 56 grams, making it a compact device. It moves underwater using an electrostatic hydraulic actuator that mimics jellyfish neural signals, operating at 28.5 milliwatts with minimal disturbance. Equipped with a camera and AI chip, it can identify underwater targets through machine learning, enabling covert long-term missions.

In August, the bionic jellyfish was showcased on a science programme by state broadcaster CCTV, alongside other bioinspired robots like a robotic bird, mechanical locust, gecko robot, and robotic fish.

During the segment, researcher Tao demonstrated the jellyfish robot's advanced capabilities. It was shown hovering steadily in changing water conditions and accurately recognising specific objects, such as the school's emblem and clownfish. The demonstration highlighted how nature-inspired robots can independently sense their surroundings and identify targets with precision.

The programme highlighted the bionic jellyfish as a breakthrough innovation addressing major challenges in deep-sea exploration, including energy efficiency, stealth, and environmental adaptability.

Notably, Northwestern Polytechnical University is recognised globally for its cutting-edge work in robotics and aerospace, particularly in the development of bird- and insect-inspired robots and hybrid systems capable of navigating both air and water.

Tao's lab, the Ministry of Education's Key Laboratory of Micro and Nano Systems for Aerospace, is among China's pioneering research centres in micro-electromechanical systems, playing a key role in advancing the country's robotic capabilities.