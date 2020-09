UAE on Monday granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine. (Representational)

China and the United Arab Emirates have seen some positive results in their Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing in Beijing.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started.

