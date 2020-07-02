China To Take Countermeasures If UK Extends Hong Kong Citizenship Plan

China will take countermeasures if Britain presses ahead with a plan to grant millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to citizenship in response to a sweeping new security law, Beijing's embassy in London said Thursday.

"If the British side makes unilateral changes to the relevant practice, it will breach its own position and pledges as well as international law and basic norms governing international relations," the embassy said in a statement on its website.

"We firmly oppose this and reserve the right to take corresponding measures," it added, without elaborating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)