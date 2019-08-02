China Threatens 'Countermeasures' If Donald Trump Hikes Tariffs

The commerce ministry said Trump's move to impose the new tariffs was a "serious violation".

China warned Friday it will take "countermeasures" if the United States follows through on its threat to impose tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods in an escalation of their trade war.

The commerce ministry said in a statement that President Donald Trump's move to impose the new tariffs on September 1 was a "serious violation" of a truce that was reached with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in June.

It did not specify what kind of countermeasures it would take, but in the past China has hinted that it could restrict exports of rare earths that are vital to the US technology industry, and it is also drawing up a blacklist of "unreliable" foreign companies.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.