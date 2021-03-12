China Stifling Democracy With Hong Kong Election Plan, Says US

China's rubber-stamp parliament voted Thursday for sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system.

The United States on Thursday denounced China's approval of sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, saying Beijing was stifling democracy in the financial capital.

The rubber-stamp parliament's move is "a direct attack on autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration" before the handover of the territory in 1997, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"These actions deny Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance by limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken also urged Hong Kong to go ahead with September elections, the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has hinted will be delayed again.

"We call on the PRC and Hong Kong authorities to allow the September 2021 Legislative Council elections to proceed and ensure that all candidates are included in a transparent and credible manner," Blinken said.

He also urged authorities to drop charges imposed in Hong Kong against activists under a draconian new security law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)