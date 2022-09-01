'Thug And Accomplice Of US': China Slams UN Body Over Rights Abuse Report

China said that the report was a 'political tool' against Beijing.

China on Thursday said the United Nations rights office that published a report on serious alleged abuses in Xinjiang was the "thug and accomplice of the US and the West".

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights "has already sunk to (becoming) the thug and accomplice of the US and the West against the vast majority of developing countries".

