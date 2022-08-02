China Slams Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit As 'Extremely Dangerous'

China on Tuesday slammed the United States' actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous", after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island for a visit that has inflamed tensions between the superpowers.

"The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi's plane touched down in Taiwan. "These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)