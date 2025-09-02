China Showing Off Its Weaponry In A Tightly Controlled Military Parade

China's missiles, fighter jets and other military hardware — some on public view for the first time — are being displayed in a major parade Wednesday in the nation's capital.

Troops will march in lockstep by President Xi Jinping, who leads the long-ruling Communist Party and heads the military as the chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi will deliver a speech at the event, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The audience includes about two dozen foreign leaders from countries seeking to improve or maintain relations with the government in Beijing.

Much of the weaponry and equipment in the parade is being shown to the public for the first time, Chinese military officials have said.

They include land, sea, and air-based strategic weapons, advanced precision warfare equipment and drones. Warplanes and helicopters will fly in formation in the skies overhead.

It's the first major military parade in China since 2019 on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China. This week's commemorates the end of WWII, a conflict that devastated China.

The parade aims to instill pride in the populace and assure them that the country is strong enough to ward off any attack. But China's growing military strength also concerns its Asian neighbors and the United States.

U.S. and western European heads of state are staying away, as are the leaders of Japan, India and South Korea.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is making a rare foreign trip to attend. He will be joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of Iran, among others.

Several Southeast Asian leaders are coming, though the Indonesian president canceled because of protests at home.

The event is highly choreographed and tightly controlled. It's not the kind of parade where crowds line the streets to watch.

Barriers are set up to keep the public one block away and commercial buildings along the parade route are emptied and closed until the parade is over.

For most people, the only way to watch is on television or a livestream.

