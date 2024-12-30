China Shocked, EU Heartbroken: How World Reacted To South Korea Plane Crash

World leaders sent condolences to South Korea on Sunday after the country suffered its deadliest airplane crash, with 179 people killed when their aircraft went up in flames.

Only two people survived when the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane skidded off the runway and slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.

As relatives of those on board gathered at the airport in grief, leaders expressed their sympathy.

China 'shocked'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" to learn of the crash, in a message to South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok.

"I express our deep condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy for the victims' families, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said, quoted by China's state broadcaster CCTV.

EU 'heartbroken'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "heartbroken to see images of the plane crash in Muan".

"As your partner, Europe stands with you in this time of grief," the European Commission president said.

Pope offers prayers

Pope Francis, who visited South Korea a decade ago, told worshippers at the Vatican that he joins "in prayer for the survivors and the dead".

"My thoughts are with the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic plane crash," Francis said.

France mourns 'terrible toll'

France's foreign ministry said that Paris learnt "with great emotion the terrible toll" and sends condolences to the affected families

Germany sees 'incredible loss'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the crash is "yet another blow to the nation's heart" after "a difficult period" -- alluding to weeks of political turmoil in Seoul.

"This is an incredible loss and pain" for the friends and families of those killed, Steinmeier said.

Greece 'profoundly saddened'

"Profoundly saddened by the tragic incident", Greece's foreign affairs ministry said on X, sending condolences "during this difficult time".

Iran sends condolences

Tehran expressed its "condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Korea and Thailand", the departure point of the plane which had two Thai nationals on board.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed "the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured of this tragic incident".

Israel 'stands in solidarity'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he was "deeply saddened to hear about the tragic crash in South Korea" and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Israel stands in solidarity with South Korea during this difficult hour," said Saar on X.

Saudi Arabia expresses 'sympathy'

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the "sincere condolences and sympathy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Korea", it said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General 'deeply saddened'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply saddened" and expressed "his solidarity with the people and Government of the Republic of Korea during this difficult time", his spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General also wishes a swift and full recovery to those injured in this tragic event," said the spokesperson.

IATA 'shocked', 'saddened'

"We are shocked and saddened by the accident involving Jeju Air flight 7C2216. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew on the flight and their loved ones," the International Air Transport Association, which represents some 340 airlines that comprise 80 percent of air traffic, said in a statement.

Spain 'profoundly shocked'

Spain's foreign ministry said that Madrid was "profoundly shocked by the terrible accident", sending condolences and "all our solidarity" to those affected.

Turkey 'deeply saddened'

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred at Muan International Airport in our friend, the Republic of Korea," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a post on X.

Serbia 'disbelief'

"As we watch with disbelief the horrific scenes from the crash site, our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives," President Aleksandar Vucic wrote on X, adding that he was "deeply shaken".

