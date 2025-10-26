China Shares Video Of CR450 Bullet Train Reaching Record Speed Of 453 km/h

China has once again captured global attention with its remarkable advancement in high-speed rail technology. The newly developed CR450 Bullet Train has set a new world record by reaching an astounding speed of 453 km/h during pre-service testing. This train is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026, with planned operating speed of 400 km/h.

The video of the trial has been shared by China Embassy in United States. It said, "China's CR450, the world's fastest train!"

The post highlighted train's top speed as 450 km/h and the operating speed as 400 km/h.

Watch video here:

This cutting-edge train is designed not only to break speed records but also to enable efficient and reliable commercial operations, marking yet another historic milestone for China in the global high speed rail industry.

According to CGTN, the CR450 achieved a top speed of 453 km/h on the high-speed rail track between Shanghai and Chengdu. This testing was part of a rigorous evaluation process prior to its commercial operation.

The CR450 accelerates to 350 km/h in just 4 minutes 40 seconds, which is 100 seconds faster than the CR400 Fuxing.

The train's aerodynamic design and structural enhancements are the key factors. For example, the nose cone has been extended from 12.5 meters on existing 350 km/h trains to a more streamlined 15 meters.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were left stunned after watching the video. One user commented, "Great, really Impressed with China Invention/Innovation."

Another user wrote, "When does it come to service?"