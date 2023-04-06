Will Work With Mideast On 'Security, Stability' After Iran-Saudi Meet: China

China said Thursday that it would work to foster security and stability in the Middle East, after top diplomats from Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for talks aimed at restoring relations between the regional rivals.

"China will work with Middle Eastern countries to implement global security initiatives, global development initiatives and global civilisation initiatives to promote security, stability, development, prosperity, tolerance and harmony," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a briefing.

