Release Of Fukushima Water 'Extremely Irresponsible': China

China on Tuesday hit out at Japan's plan to release more than one million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

"This approach is extremely irresponsible and will seriously damage international public health and safety and the vital interests of the people of neighbouring countries," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

