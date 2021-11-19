China Says 'Politicising Sports' Hurts Olympic Spirit As US Mulls Boycott

The US is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics (File)

China's foreign ministry on Friday accused the United States of violating the "Olympic spirit" after President Joe Biden said he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights abuses.

"Politicising sports is against the Olympic spirit, and harms the interests of athletes from all countries," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

