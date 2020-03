US President Donald Trump referred to the new coronavirus as the "Chinese virus".

China said Tuesday it was "strongly indignant" after a tweet from US President Donald Trump referred to the new coronavirus as the "Chinese virus".

Linking the virus to China is "a kind of stigmatisation", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing, adding "we feel strongly indignant and are firmly opposed to it."

