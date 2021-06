China's foreign ministry said it had lodged "solemn representations" with the US (Representational)

China's foreign ministry said on Monday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States after three U.S. senators visited Chinese-claimed Taiwan on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

