In China, These Giant Sinkholes Are Tourist Spots. But Experts Flag Risks

China's massive sinkholes, particularly those in Guangxi province, have gained massive popularity among tourists, drawing visitors eager to explore their ancient ecosystems. But while these natural wonders offer a unique glimpse into Earth's past, experts warn the influx of tourists may threaten the fragile habitats hidden within these sinkholes.

Ranging from 100 to 300 metres in depth, these sinkholes — locally known as “tiankeng” or “heavenly pits” — have long been shrouded in myth. Ancient local beliefs held that the mist rising from the depths was caused by demons and ghosts, adding an air of mystery to the already dangerous terrain. But now, these sites have become increasingly accessible, with guided tours and even extreme sports activities like abseiling attracting tourists from across the country.

Rui, a tourist from Shanghai, expressed her excitement at exploring one such sinkhole. She told BBC, “I've never done this kind of thing before. It's very cool. It will be the first time but not the last time.”

Fei Ge, a tour guide in his 50s, who, according to the BBC report, was one of the first explorers of these sinkholes, recalls the legends surrounding the pits. “We thought that if humans went into the sinkholes, demons would bring strong winds and heavy rain. We thought ghosts brought the mist and fog,” he said.

His curiosity led him to become one of the earliest explorers of these sites, eventually introducing scientists to the area. Their discoveries were groundbreaking, having identified rare and previously unknown species of plants and animals, including orchids, white cave fish and several types of spiders and snails.

China is home to around two-thirds of the world's more than 300 sinkholes, and Guangxi alone has over 30. These sinkholes are formed in limestone-rich regions where underground rivers gradually erode the rock, creating vast caverns that eventually collapse, leaving deep holes behind. These pits are isolated from the outside world, allowing ecosystems to thrive, largely untouched by human activity.

Dr Lina Shen, a sinkhole researcher, highlighted the importance of preserving these unique habitats. “We should better protect such habitats. Sinkholes are paradises for many rare and endangered plant species.” Dr Shen suggested that measures such as “hot air balloons, drones for aerial photography, and appropriate pathways for observation from a distance” could help minimise human impact on these delicate sites while allowing people to “closely yet remotely view sinkholes.”