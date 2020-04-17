China's Wuhan Raises COVID-19 Death Toll By 50%, Admits To Missed Cases

The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

China's Wuhan Raises COVID-19 Death Toll By 50%, Admits To Missed Cases

China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent

Wuhan, China:

China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely.

The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
ChinaWuhan
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com