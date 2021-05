An earthquake of magnitude of 7.4 jolted China's Qinghai province today.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 jolted China's northwestern Qinghai province early Saturday, the US Geological Survey said -- following another tremor in the country's southwest that left at least two dead.

The epicentre of the quake in Qinghai, which struck at 2:04 am (1804 GMT Friday) at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), was located about 400 kliometres southwest of the city of Xining, US seismologists said.