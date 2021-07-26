Over 3.6 Lakh Evacuated From Shanghai As City Faces Typhoon In-Fa

Strong blasts of wind toppled trees, ripping off billboards and breaking windows

Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai and forced the evacuation of over 3,60,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday.

The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua news agency reported. Shanghai authorities declared the second-highest "orange" danger alert.

Strong blasts of wind toppled trees, ripping off billboards and breaking windows. The wind and rainfall are expected to worsen.

Two international airports in Shanghai have canceled all passenger flights, the subway has been shut, and high-speed trains have been fully stopped until midday Monday.

China's marine environmental authorities will continue to issue warnings for storm surges and high waves, the Global Times reported citing the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Zhejiang governor Zheng Zhajie said casualties in a subway in Henan's Zhengzhou was caused by a surging flood.