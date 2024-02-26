China Matchmaking Agency Offers 'Live-In Son-In-Law' For Rich Women

The live-in son-in-law service has strict requirements for its candidates.

A matchmaking company in China is gaining attention on the internet after their new service was introduced. With this service, women are not required to leave their houses after marriage, which is a traditional practice. Instead, men will move in with the woman and her family, as per a report in the South China Morning Post.

The Jindianzi matchmaking agency in Zhejiang province, eastern China, has launched a new matchmaking service called "live-in son-in-law", which has become increasingly popular in the country. Under the new scheme, single men will be matched with wealthy women. However, the service has a specific rule that prevents lazy men from applying for it. In this scenario, the husband moves into the wife's property, and their kids often take on her last name.

"Break the tradition of women marrying into men's families, and start a new national campaign that marries men into women's families," reads a slogan outside the agency's office.

The live-in son-in-law service has strict requirements for its candidates. The registration fee to join the service stands at 15,000 yuan per individual for two years. Li Jiyan, the founder of the agency, told a local news outlet that the basic requirements for men are "earning more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) a year, being taller than 170cm, having a credit score of at least 560, plus no criminal record or tattoos".

He said that there is strong competition at the moment and he receives at least 20-30 applications on a daily basis. As per the outlet, the agency states that they do not want men who "only want to Tang Ping." Tang Ping, which translates as "lying flat," is a term that has gained popularity in China recently and is described as doing the bare minimum to survive. Li observed that more and more men, many of whom are recent college graduates, are applying to be live-in sons-in-law, hoping that affluent wives would take away their need to put in a lot of effort and earn a living.

According to Li, the most liked candidates are men who have a stable position at a state-owned business. These guys are even more well-liked than those who may "earn more than a million yuan but work 996" and who "have an increasing risk of baldness," most likely as a result of stress at work.